๐‹๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ง ๐“๐ž๐ซ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ก



๐†๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐’๐ฐ๐ž๐ž๐ญ



Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid.



Purple Punch live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. We have sourced only the best and the most aromatic strains to bring life to our live resin products. The resulting profiles have unmatched flavor and effect. Purple Punch is a perfectly balanced and delicious strain and has a sweet and fruity taste, making it best suited for after dinner as a dessert. It tastes deliciously sweet, with those berry and grape notes being the first to hit upon inhaling. In addition to its rich flavor, Purple Punch terpene profile produces both euphoric and relaxing effects, leaving users focused and active. Itโ€™s a great strain for managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublingual, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



๐๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ: Purple Punch live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state-of-the-art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž: This terpene profile offers a relaxing and euphoric high effect. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body. Purple Punch terpene profile leaves users focused and relaxed while eliminating stress. A top-shelf terpene profile is here to save the day.



๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฏ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž: Purple Punch live Resin terpene profile has a sweet and fruity taste, making it a must-try terpene profile. This profile tastes deliciously sweet, with those berry and grape notes being the first to hit upon inhaling. Try this terpene profile for yourself and stay exuberant.



๐๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ: This live resin terpene has been known to be an ideal strain for managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.