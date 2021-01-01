𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭



𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲-𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞-𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭-𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲



Dutch Treat is a hybrid strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This terpene profile produces a flavor that resembles the smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Dutch Treat is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don’t pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.



Dutch Treat live resin terpene is an extract from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. The resulting terpene profile produces the most amazing flavor and effect. This terpene profile features a flavor that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Dutch Treat is said to produce cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric. People often associate Dutch Treat live resin terpenes with reducing stress and relaxing the mind. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute our terpene for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublingual’s, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Pungent Earthy and Lemon

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜: Dutch Treat live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state of the art processes insuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Dutch treat live resin offers you a convivial experience with all its delicate flavor. It has dynamic effects that leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Try this terpene profile for yourself and stray vibrant



𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞: Experience delicate flavor and fragrance, our terpene profile comes with a delicious blend of sweet flavors and aroma. This terpene profile produces a flavor that resembles the smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees.



𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: People choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS.