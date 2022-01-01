About this product
𝐎𝐆 𝐊𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝟖 𝐓𝐇𝐂 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝟓𝟏𝟎 𝟏𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦
This Delta 8 Live Resin vape tastes like some good old fashioned OG dankess from the beach cities of Southern California. With an uplifting and almost energetic effects, enjoy this OG Kush vape anywhere the wind takes you.
Medical Terpenes/Sauce Terps
Founded by a California team of experts in 2015, Medical Terpenes is a leading terpene company that manufactures a wide range of strain specific terpene profiles as well as live resin terpenes. Born naturally and organically, each profile is crafted with the finest ingredients. Always innovating with new strains, we have introduced revolutionary profiles now known as Sauce Terps, a terpene product created to mimic the essence of the flower. Our mission is to bring you the best possible profile, every time, satisfaction guaranteed! We wholesale hemp derived terpenes with unbeatable prices.