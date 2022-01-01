𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐎𝐌𝐁 𝐍𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐎𝐆 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐩 𝐃-𝟖-𝐓𝐇𝐂 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫



BOMB Live Resin Nuclear OG hemp derived D8-THC disposable vape is filled with 0.5g of delicious oil. A classic, Nuclear OG is truly an OG of its time. No fruitiness to this bad boy, born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, only the most advanced of palates can take on the nose of the OG.



BoomBestie is proud to carry Bomb vapes, which are made with the finest hemp derived Live Resin D8-THC Oil. There are 10 flavors to choose from, try one, or try them all in a variety pack. Each unit comes with one disposable device, carrying 0.5g oil. This is a promotional item; it does not have charge port, and is priced accordingly. It may be the most delicious vape on the market. Try one today, it is truly some Bomb oil. Must be 21+ to order.