𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐩 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐁𝐃
Purple Sunset has an earthy uplifting aroma and is derived from hemp loaded with CBD. Grown indoors and always fresh, try one of our many lines of hemp. Contains less than 0.3% D9 THC.
Medical Terpenes/Sauce Terps
Founded by a California team of experts in 2015, Medical Terpenes is a leading terpene company that manufactures a wide range of strain specific terpene profiles as well as live resin terpenes. Born naturally and organically, each profile is crafted with the finest ingredients. Always innovating with new strains, we have introduced revolutionary profiles now known as Sauce Terps, a terpene product created to mimic the essence of the flower. Our mission is to bring you the best possible profile, every time, satisfaction guaranteed! We wholesale hemp derived terpenes with unbeatable prices.