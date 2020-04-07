About this strain
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
Strawberries and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
78% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
5% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Loudpack
Loudpack is a company devoted to creating, cultivating and distributing the highest-quality cannabis on Earth. Our purpose-built greenhouse facility and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing lab in California is where it all comes to life - from seed to sale, from farm to feeling good.