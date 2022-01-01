Lou CBD is proud to offer this high quality, THC-free, CBD tincture. Containing 500 mg of CBD, along with other desirable cannabinoids and terpenes, this full spectrum tincture provides optimal results to those seeking a THC-free product. Suspended in grape seed and hemp seed oil, this product can be taken sublingually or added to beverages, such as your morning coffee or tea. At Louisville CBD Company, we don’t believe in the addition of artificial flavors or adulterants to tinctures. Expect this tincture to be rich in herbal flavors that highlight its natural characteristics. Our tinctures perform reliably and deliver the results you desire, as needed. Start with a small dose from this tincture and work your way up to the dosage that suits your needs. With such a high quality tincture, you may be surprised by how little you need to reach the desired effects of CBD supplementation.



Like all of our products, this tincture is derived from organically grown hemp produced in the USA