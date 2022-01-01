Not all CBD softgels are created equal. Our CBD softgels with melatonin and chamomile oil deliver CBD in the form of water soluble emulsion droplets. Through emulsion droplets, our softgels are much more bioavailable, which leads to greater absorption into the bloodstream than traditional CBD softgels. Furthermore, the addition of melatonin, chamomile oil, and terpenes make these our recommended go to for rest and recovery. Perfectly measured in 25 mg softgels, you can easily find the correct dosage that suits your needs.



We understand that you want to be certain that you are buying a product that is not only high quality but will consistently deliver the results you need to make you perform your best the next day. For this reason, we have brought this organically grown hemp product to market.



Having suitable rest and recovery is a critical component to achieving your goals, whether it be in the gym, the boardroom, or any other endeavor that awaits you. Sleep well with CBD and melatonin.