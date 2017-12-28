About this product

Straight up BLUEBERRY...so yummy smelling you just can't stop getting your sniff on! This soap not only smells a-mazing but it's totally awesome for your skin too.



My BLUE DREAM strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil, as well as an amazing all natural fragrance oil, smells so creamy you might just want to take a bite...but don't...save your appetite for the brownies....have I mentioned how A-MAZING this groovy soap smells? So not kidding! Each soap is handmade in the mountains of New Mexico by me..... So what are you waiting for? Get your soap on!



There are absolutely no animal products or testing.

100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!



Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, Aloe Vera, natural fragrance oils



Color: green, white (individual design and colors may vary from pictures shown)

Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)

Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"

Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top



This is for one (1) bar.

The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.

Labeled with ingredients.



