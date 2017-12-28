Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe
BLUE DREAM - Hemp Soap
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Straight up BLUEBERRY...so yummy smelling you just can't stop getting your sniff on! This soap not only smells a-mazing but it's totally awesome for your skin too.
My BLUE DREAM strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil, as well as an amazing all natural fragrance oil, smells so creamy you might just want to take a bite...but don't...save your appetite for the brownies....have I mentioned how A-MAZING this groovy soap smells? So not kidding! Each soap is handmade in the mountains of New Mexico by me..... So what are you waiting for? Get your soap on!
There are absolutely no animal products or testing.
100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!
Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, Aloe Vera, natural fragrance oils
Color: green, white (individual design and colors may vary from pictures shown)
Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)
Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"
Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top
This is for one (1) bar.
The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.
Labeled with ingredients.
Available at these fine dispensaries:
Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
