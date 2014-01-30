Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe
BUBBA KUSH - Hemp Soap
BUBBA KUSH - A luscious blend I created using coffee, chocolate and sandalwood essential oils. This soap smells decadent and exotic with just a touch of smokiness and the best part is, it's totally awesome for your skin too. Plus my Bubba Kush strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, cocoa, mango and shea butters, oatmeal and kaolin clay...so yummy for your skin.
There are absolutely no animal products or testing.
100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!
Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, essential oils
Color: green, white, brown
Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)
Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"
Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top
This is for one (1) bar.
The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.
Labeled with ingredients.
This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/295021891/hemp-soap-bubba-kush-chocolate-essential?ref=shop_home_active_1
WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME
Available at these fine dispensaries:
Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
