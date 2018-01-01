About this product

Presenting....the official scent of the 60's...Patchouli essential oil...with its complimentary cousin Frankincense essential oil, couple that with a few drops of sandalwood oil and you've got a 21st century version of hippy chic...I've named it...Hindu Kush, cool man.



This soap not only smells groovy but it's totally awesome for your skin too. Loaded with rich super fats like hemp seed butter, mango, cocoa and shea butter and scented with pure, therapeutic grade essential oils that smell subtley sweet and earthy with a smokey sandalwood aroma,...just like it's name sake. So c'mon and get your soap on!



Check out my other Hemp Seed Oil Soap listings.



There are absolutely no animal products or testing.

100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!



Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, Aloe Vera, essential oils



Color: green, white, brown

Weight: 4 oz. (approx.)

Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"

Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top



This is for one (1) bar.

The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.

Labeled with ingredients.



This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/205550075/dope-soap-hemp-soap-hindu-kush-patchouli?ga_search_query=hemp&ref=shop_items_search_1



WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME

Available at these fine dispensaries:

Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM