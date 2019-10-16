Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe
KEY LIME - Hemp Soap
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
KEY LIME - A yummy scent of sweet citrusy lime essential oil with just a touch of Chocolate essential oil...yum!
And it's totally awesome for your skin too. Plus my KEY LIME strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil and hemp seed butter.
Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings...
There are absolutely no animal products or testing.
100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!
Contains: Hemp seed oil, hemp seed butter, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, essential oils
Color: green, white, lime green
Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)
Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"
Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top
This is for one (1) bar.
The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.
Labeled with ingredients.
Makes a GREAT GIFT
This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/510905104/hemp-soap-key-lime-hemp-seed-oil-hemp?ref=shop_home_active_1
WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME
Available at these fine dispensaries:
Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
Key Lime Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
268 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
