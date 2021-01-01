About this product

A Love, Carissa™ medicated brownie tastes better than anything else you have tried. Why? Because they are made with love from scratch. No box brands here. We use special imported chocolates in our recipe so we don’t have to dress our brownies up with icing or sprinkles. This is a classic, made from scratch absolutely delicious brownie. We have a special way of infusing our brownies, and the result is that they are quite potent for being so small. A Love, Carissa brownie is a premium medible unlike many others. Try a Love Carissa brownie and you’ll see why we chose the standardedibles.com domain.