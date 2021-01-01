About this product

The Love Carissa™ cookie lineup is ever expanding, but our flagship cookie is the Linzer. Originally made as a special holiday treat, patient feedback was so strong that we decided to offer them year round. Our Linzer cookie is made with sweet cream butter, imported Italian raspberry jam, and finished off with fine powdered sugar. As delicious as the Love Carissa Linzer is, the main attraction is the medicinal effects it provides. The Love Carissa cookie offering will soon include vegan and gluten free options, so check with your local dispensary on availability.