About this product

Our lollipops are just like our other offerings. Extremely tasty yet very potent. Love, Carissa™ lollipops come in 20 different delicious flavors with 5 sugar free offerings for patients who are on sugar free diets. Typically with edibles as the potency goes up the taste suffers. That is not the case with a Love, Carissa lollipop. Just like with our brownies, our lollipops taste better and do the job better than most other offerings. Try a Love Carissa lollipop and see the difference for yourself!