About this strain
Banana Diesel balances the polar effects of its parent strains, Banana Kush and Super Sour Diesel. A slightly energizing kick followed by intense focus makes this a perfect strain for daytime consumption with effects that steer clear of undesirable lethargy. These thick, pale green buds reek a sweet, fruity aroma and preface the tangy taste to come. Banana Diesel is a potent appetite stimulant and stress combatant, suitable for either weight or mood disorders.
Banana Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Focused
49% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
