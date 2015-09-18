About this strain
Cactus Cooler is a sativa-dominant strain that’s said to be a cross between Blue Dream and OG Kush. The sativa in Cactus Cooler lends an upbeat cerebral kick to help you stay focused and productive throughout the day, while the OG boosts the senses with buzzing euphoria. With notes of sharp lemon and sweet wildflowers, Cactus Cooler takes after both parents in its fragrance.
Cactus Cooler effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Creative
62% of people report feeling creative
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
