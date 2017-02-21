Bred by TGA Genetics, Timewreck is a sativa-dominant cross between Vortex and Blood Wreck (Trainwreck x Trinity). The sour, fruity flavors of Vortex enliven Timewreck’s subtle earthy aromas with pungent notes of lemon, lime, sandalwood, and pear. Timewreck’s High Times Cup-winning THC content delivers potent relief to severe medical symptoms, but novice consumers should be wary of this strain's intensity. In large doses, Timewreck induces a disorienting euphoria that begins to justify this strain’s name, but smaller amounts are more likely to bring on engaged creativity and energy. Timewreck typically produces moderate indoor yields following its 60 to 70 day flowering time.