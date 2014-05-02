Love's Oven
THC/CBD Chocolate Chip Cookies - 150mg (Medical)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
10 Individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10 mg of active THC
Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible!
www.choosethelove.com
Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery
Lucky Charms effects
Reported by real people like you
156 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
