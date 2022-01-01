Lovett Leaf is excited to introduce our premium Delta-8 THC Moonrocks. These beautiful golden nuggets you see here start with pieces of our premium Texas Jack legendary hemp flower and then soaked in delta-8 THC distillate and lastly coated with pure CBG kief for a clear-headed and clean euphoric feeling.



Recommended use: Do not use your grinder when preparing your moonrocks as you may lose a lot of kief in the process. For the best smoke and taste, tear the nug into small pieces and smoke it in a pipe or bong