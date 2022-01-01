About this product
Lovett Leaf is excited to introduce our premium Delta-8 THC Moonrocks. These beautiful golden nuggets you see here start with pieces of our premium Texas Jack legendary hemp flower and then soaked in delta-8 THC distillate and lastly coated with pure CBG kief for a clear-headed and clean euphoric feeling.
Recommended use: Do not use your grinder when preparing your moonrocks as you may lose a lot of kief in the process. For the best smoke and taste, tear the nug into small pieces and smoke it in a pipe or bong
About this brand
Lovett Leaf
Lovett Leaf is an LLC based out of Raleigh, North Carolina that sells some of the most premium, lab grade and 3rd party tested CBD and Delta 8 THC products on the market! We are young, motivated and dedicated to providing you with the best service and products you'll be able to find. Shipping anywhere in the world, check our website out at www.lovettleaf.com or feel free to reach out to 919-805-5599 or lovettleaf@gmail.com if you have any questions at all. Be sure to follow us on instagram @lovettleafcbd