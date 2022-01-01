About this product
Our pet products are crafted with the same attention to detail and commitment to quality as our products for humans, because we believe your furry friends deserve the absolute best. Shop our dog chews and pet tinctures to support your animals’ mental and physical well-being. We've yet to meet a dog who doesn't love them!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lovett Leaf
Lovett Leaf is an LLC based out of Raleigh, North Carolina that sells some of the most premium, lab grade and 3rd party tested CBD and Delta 8 THC products on the market! We are young, motivated and dedicated to providing you with the best service and products you'll be able to find. Shipping anywhere in the world, check our website out at www.lovettleaf.com or feel free to reach out to 919-805-5599 or lovettleaf@gmail.com if you have any questions at all. Be sure to follow us on instagram @lovettleafcbd