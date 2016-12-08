About this strain
Casper OG is an indica-dominant strain with a unique history. By combining ThaDocta’s Face Off OG and ORGNKID’s Ghost OG, Casper OG (the friendliest OG you know) was brought into being from the great beyond. Known for its squat plants and nine week grow cycle, Casper OG is an ideal indoor grow. This plant delivers traditional indica effects that mellow the mind and body in small doses, but anchors the consumer to the couch with continued use. The terpene profile is rich with OG notes, including earth and delicate citrus. Enjoy Casper OG in the evening to maximize its stress-free relaxation and gradual sedation
About this brand
With a pack of Smokes in your pocket, you’re free to focus on where you want to go. It holds the promise of building bridges between people, blazing new trails and sparking imagination.
For us, the journey starts on our California farm. There, tucked away in America’s Salad Bowl, our plants are exposed to fresh, open air in our greenhouse. Our farm crew carefully nurtures each plant with natural materials that blend together the finest that Mother Nature has to offer.
It’s hard work to cultivate cannabis that’s this special and easy to enjoy. But we proudly do it the hard way, because we believe you can see, smell, taste and feel the difference – that’s the Farmer’s Way.
So go ahead and enjoy, because nothing smokes like a Lowell.