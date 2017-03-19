Loading…
Pink Lemonade

by Lowell Herb Co.
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

Pink Lemonade effects

123 people told us about effects:
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lowell Herb Co.
Our Pledge:
1. We grow our flowers with only ORGANIC fertilizer 2. We never use synthetic pesticides 3. We pay our farmers a proper living wage 4. We use natural materials from seed to sale.