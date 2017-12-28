Loading…
SFV OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Lowell Herb Co.
HybridTHC 20%CBD
SFV OG effects

599 people told us about effects:
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Lowell Herb Co.
Our Pledge:
1. We grow our flowers with only ORGANIC fertilizer 2. We never use synthetic pesticides 3. We pay our farmers a proper living wage 4. We use natural materials from seed to sale.