About this strain
White OG, also known as "White OG Kush" and "White Kush OG," is an indica marijuana strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica strain inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.
White OG effects
Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Lowell Herb Co.
At Lowell Farms, we’re not just obsessed with cannabis. Rather, we’re obsessed with where cannabis can take you. That’s what drives everything we do.
With a pack of Smokes in your pocket, you’re free to focus on where you want to go. It holds the promise of building bridges between people, blazing new trails and sparking imagination.
For us, the journey starts on our California farm. There, tucked away in America’s Salad Bowl, our plants are exposed to fresh, open air in our greenhouse. Our farm crew carefully nurtures each plant with natural materials that blend together the finest that Mother Nature has to offer.
It’s hard work to cultivate cannabis that’s this special and easy to enjoy. But we proudly do it the hard way, because we believe you can see, smell, taste and feel the difference – that’s the Farmer’s Way.
So go ahead and enjoy, because nothing smokes like a Lowell.
