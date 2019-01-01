Lowtemp Industries, LLC was officially founded in December 2015. Our goal is to create affordable solutions for home and commercial solventless extractors. Lowtemp Plates are digitally controlled heated blocks. Made to fit any press 20 tons or under with a ram diameter up to 2 inches, you take control of your essential oil extractions via low temperature and high pressure. Our plates reach the desired temperature in under 8 minutes, with no hotspots. Ditch all the straining equipment and let your machine do the work! We can also do custom sized plates. When you buy from Lowtemp Plates, you are supporting small American businesses. If you are in Denver or surrounding areas, please use the Contact Form before purchasing for local pick up and discounts.