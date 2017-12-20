Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Electric Lemonade

by Loyal Flower Co.
SativaTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Electric Lemonade
Electric Lemonade

Electric Lemonade by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain is a PCC in-house favorite and bridges the gap between sativa and hybrid beautifully, offering energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. PCC recommends utilizing Electric Lemonade’s uplifting effects to overcome anxiety and nausea. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.  

Electric Lemonade effects

Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
58% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
29% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
58% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Loyal Flower Co.
Loyal Flower Co.
Shop products
Loyal Flower Co.