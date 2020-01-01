 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
  LucidMood
LucidMood

Designer Highs

What Mood are you in?
LIVELY keeps you in a bright, light, and energetic mood.
Leave the day behind and nod off quickly so you can get the rest you need with LULLABY.
Settle into a euphoric mood as rich spices roll off the tongue with LUSCIOUS.
Find yourself happily in the present with LUMINOUS
About LucidMood

At LucidMood, we believe in making every moment count. Your right to enjoy experiences and adventures without the pressure of modern life is at the center of what we do. To that end, we deliver the best – and only the best – qualities of cannabis to you. Formulated with love by some of the biggest science geeks in the industry, LucidMood marries cannabis and science to create products that work precisely with your body and mind to deliver just the right sensation.

Available in

United States, Colorado, California, Maryland, Nevada