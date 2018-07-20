About this strain
Sherbet by Gabriel Cannabis is a special cross of a Champagne mother and a flavorful Blackberry father. This classy union yields a phenomenal sherbet flavor intermixed with notes of mint and fresh berries. Gabriel’s Sherbet is a gentle indica-leaning hybrid that mellows anxiety and stress while abating nausea and minor pain. This strain grows dense, multifaceted buds that express bright orange stigmas contrasted against purple and forest green foliage.
No product reviews
