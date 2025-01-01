Donny Burger (GMO x Han Solo Burger) is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its dense structure and powerful aroma. Grown indoors in coco coir, this fresh batch refines the funk Donny is famous for—producing chunky, crystal-covered buds with deep green hues, hints of purple, and thick orange pistils. A favorite among fans of gassy cultivars, it brings serious bag appeal with a greasy finish.



The aroma is loud and savory, leading with garlic and diesel over a backdrop of skunk and spice. On the inhale, expect a heavy mix of earthy gas, funky herbs, and sour citrus, followed by a pungent exhale that lingers long after the session. It’s bold, complex, and unapologetically GMO-forward.



Donny Burger is a knockout strain made for end-of-day sessions and full-on couch lock. Known for its intensity, it’s a perfect match for seasoned smokers chasing a strong, flavorful experience that doesn’t pull punches.

