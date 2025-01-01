Donny Burger (GMO x Han Solo Burger) is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its dense structure and powerful aroma. Grown indoors in coco coir, this fresh batch refines the funk Donny is famous for—producing chunky, crystal-covered buds with deep green hues, hints of purple, and thick orange pistils. A favorite among fans of gassy cultivars, it brings serious bag appeal with a greasy finish.
The aroma is loud and savory, leading with garlic and diesel over a backdrop of skunk and spice. On the inhale, expect a heavy mix of earthy gas, funky herbs, and sour citrus, followed by a pungent exhale that lingers long after the session. It’s bold, complex, and unapologetically GMO-forward.
Donny Burger is a knockout strain made for end-of-day sessions and full-on couch lock. Known for its intensity, it’s a perfect match for seasoned smokers chasing a strong, flavorful experience that doesn’t pull punches.
Donny Burger (GMO x Han Solo Burger) is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its dense structure and powerful aroma. Grown indoors in coco coir, this fresh batch refines the funk Donny is famous for—producing chunky, crystal-covered buds with deep green hues, hints of purple, and thick orange pistils. A favorite among fans of gassy cultivars, it brings serious bag appeal with a greasy finish.
The aroma is loud and savory, leading with garlic and diesel over a backdrop of skunk and spice. On the inhale, expect a heavy mix of earthy gas, funky herbs, and sour citrus, followed by a pungent exhale that lingers long after the session. It’s bold, complex, and unapologetically GMO-forward.
Donny Burger is a knockout strain made for end-of-day sessions and full-on couch lock. Known for its intensity, it’s a perfect match for seasoned smokers chasing a strong, flavorful experience that doesn’t pull punches.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We’re excited to present the finest hemp products from the best Oregon farms. Our guild of growers proudly uses organic ingredients and sustainable farming practices. We hope you love and share our curated selection of small batch flower and extracts.