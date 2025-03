From Oregon's Staefli Farms, this single-source THCa Live Hash Rosin is crafted for true connoisseurs of solventless extraction. Grown in living soil using regenerative farming practices, every strain is bred specifically for hash and rosin production, ensuring a pure, terpene-rich experience with no solvents, no additives—just the essence of the plant.



Using traditional ice water extraction and low-temp pressing, this cold-cured rosin delivers bold flavors, rich aromas, and smooth, potent dabs. Whether you're after fruity, gassy, or complex earthy profiles, Staefli Live Hash Rosin stays true to the strain, offering an exceptionally clean and flavorful concentrate.

