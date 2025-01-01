Peanut Butter Apricot THCa is an extraordinary sativa strain, expertly bred by Staefli Farms from the potent genetics of Purple Apricot x Peanut Butter Breath. This exclusive strain features large, dark purple buds highlighted by vibrant orange hairs and absolutely covered in crystalline milky trichomes. With its outstanding bag appeal, Peanut Butter Apricot is sure to impress even the most discerning cannabis connoisseurs.



True to its name, Peanut Butter Apricot combines the gassy, nutty notes of Peanut Butter Breath with the sweet, pungent aroma of Purple Apricot. The aroma literally smells like peanut butter and apricots! The flavor is just as captivating, offering sweet apricot undertones with a rich, gassy, and nutty finish.



Favored by daily smokers, Peanut Butter Apricot THCa is renowned for its intensely uplifting and motivating effects. This strain is perfect for those seeking a burst of creative energy and mental clarity to get through the day; it helps you stay active, focused, and ready to tackle any task.

read more