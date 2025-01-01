About this product
Peanut Butter Apricot THCa is an extraordinary sativa strain, expertly bred by Staefli Farms from the potent genetics of Purple Apricot x Peanut Butter Breath. This exclusive strain features large, dark purple buds highlighted by vibrant orange hairs and absolutely covered in crystalline milky trichomes. With its outstanding bag appeal, Peanut Butter Apricot is sure to impress even the most discerning cannabis connoisseurs.
True to its name, Peanut Butter Apricot combines the gassy, nutty notes of Peanut Butter Breath with the sweet, pungent aroma of Purple Apricot. The aroma literally smells like peanut butter and apricots! The flavor is just as captivating, offering sweet apricot undertones with a rich, gassy, and nutty finish.
Favored by daily smokers, Peanut Butter Apricot THCa is renowned for its intensely uplifting and motivating effects. This strain is perfect for those seeking a burst of creative energy and mental clarity to get through the day; it helps you stay active, focused, and ready to tackle any task.
True to its name, Peanut Butter Apricot combines the gassy, nutty notes of Peanut Butter Breath with the sweet, pungent aroma of Purple Apricot. The aroma literally smells like peanut butter and apricots! The flavor is just as captivating, offering sweet apricot undertones with a rich, gassy, and nutty finish.
Favored by daily smokers, Peanut Butter Apricot THCa is renowned for its intensely uplifting and motivating effects. This strain is perfect for those seeking a burst of creative energy and mental clarity to get through the day; it helps you stay active, focused, and ready to tackle any task.
Peanut Butter Apricot THCa
Lucky ElkFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Peanut Butter Apricot THCa is an extraordinary sativa strain, expertly bred by Staefli Farms from the potent genetics of Purple Apricot x Peanut Butter Breath. This exclusive strain features large, dark purple buds highlighted by vibrant orange hairs and absolutely covered in crystalline milky trichomes. With its outstanding bag appeal, Peanut Butter Apricot is sure to impress even the most discerning cannabis connoisseurs.
True to its name, Peanut Butter Apricot combines the gassy, nutty notes of Peanut Butter Breath with the sweet, pungent aroma of Purple Apricot. The aroma literally smells like peanut butter and apricots! The flavor is just as captivating, offering sweet apricot undertones with a rich, gassy, and nutty finish.
Favored by daily smokers, Peanut Butter Apricot THCa is renowned for its intensely uplifting and motivating effects. This strain is perfect for those seeking a burst of creative energy and mental clarity to get through the day; it helps you stay active, focused, and ready to tackle any task.
True to its name, Peanut Butter Apricot combines the gassy, nutty notes of Peanut Butter Breath with the sweet, pungent aroma of Purple Apricot. The aroma literally smells like peanut butter and apricots! The flavor is just as captivating, offering sweet apricot undertones with a rich, gassy, and nutty finish.
Favored by daily smokers, Peanut Butter Apricot THCa is renowned for its intensely uplifting and motivating effects. This strain is perfect for those seeking a burst of creative energy and mental clarity to get through the day; it helps you stay active, focused, and ready to tackle any task.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lucky Elk
We’re excited to present the finest hemp products from the best Oregon farms. Our guild of growers proudly uses organic ingredients and sustainable farming practices. We hope you love and share our curated selection of small batch flower and extracts.
Notice a problem?Report this item