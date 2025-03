Our In-House THCa Live Rosin showcases the kind of craftsmanship that only comes from close collaboration. Made by our partner farm using fresh-frozen flower and traditional solventless methods, each batch is carefully pressed and cold-cured to bring out the full expression of the plant.



Expect a smooth, creamy texture and bold terpene profiles with every jar. This tier features standout hash strains, selected for flavor and trichome quality, and finished with the attention to detail that defines our in-house standard. It’s refined, flavorful, and built for those who know great rosin when they taste it.

