Our THCa Live Rosin Carts deliver a pure, solventless experience made from fresh-frozen flower and pressed with only heat and pressure. This full-spectrum rosin preserves the plant’s natural terpene profile, ensuring bold flavor and a true-to-strain experience with every pull. Housed in a premium ceramic cart, it offers smooth vaporization without additives, fillers, or burnt aftertaste.



Designed for those who appreciate quality, these carts highlight each strain’s unique character—whether it’s bright citrus, pungent gas, or sweet fruit. With every inhale, you’ll taste the craft behind solventless extraction, delivering nothing but pure, uncut flavor.

