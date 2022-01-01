About this product
Beautiful color, sweet citrus, and powerful smoke makes for a complex indica leaning hybrid like our Sunset Sherbert. Body relaxing qualities along with a tension easing mind effects that fans of indica dominant cultivars love. Notes of skunky citrus and berry add a flavorful aroma to this sweet and calming cultivar.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lucky Lion
What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion, you are truly lifted to superior heights.