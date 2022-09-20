No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lucky Lion
What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion, you are truly lifted to superior heights.
State License(s)
020 1001842C5BE
020 1001842C5BE