CBD Soap Bar UNSCENTED
100% Natural | Cruelty Free | Made in the USA | Vegan | 100% Sustainable Oils
Introducing our unscented CBD soap bars, the perfect choice for those who prefer a simple and gentle bathing experience! Made with all-natural ingredients and high-quality CBD, our soap bars are crafted with care in the USA to provide a luxurious and nourishing experience.
Our unscented CBD soap bars are vegan and cruelty-free, making them a responsible and ethical choice for anyone looking to enhance their bathing experience. Free from any artificial fragrances or harsh chemicals, these soap bars provide a gentle yet effective cleansing experience that is suitable for all skin types.
Not only do our unscented CBD soap bars provide a gentle and nourishing experience, they also have natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce redness and irritation, leaving your skin feeling soft and nourished. With the added benefits of high-quality CBD, you can enjoy a truly indulgent and luxurious bathing experience that leaves your skin looking and feeling its best.
Our all-natural CBD soap bars are free from any added fragrances or harsh chemicals, ensuring that you are treating your skin to the best nature has to offer. This makes them the perfect choice for anyone with sensitive skin or allergies.
Upgrade your self-care routine with our unscented CBD soap bars today! Enjoy a gentle and nourishing bathing experience while treating your skin to the best nature has to offer. Experience the luxurious and nourishing benefits of our all-natural CBD soap bars and feel the difference in your skin.
Lumizen Wellness CBD
Lumizen Wellness CBD Naturals is a CBD brand for those focussed on personal health and wellness. Organic, third party tested, all natural CBD products. Make it A Better You, Today with Lumizen Wellness. It’s extremely important to note that LumiZen Wellness offers both broad and full spectrum CBD products. Broad spectrum CBD products do not contain any trace of THC. Full spectrum CBD products, on the other hand, include up to the legal limit (0.3%) of THC. THC has been deemed an important ingredient for those who want the maximum benefit of their CBD products. While more and more people are becoming aware of these benefits, there is also a growing niche of pet owners who are using CBD to help their furry friends with issues such as anxiety and chronic pain. Lumizen Wellness is focussed on CBD products for Health and Wellness in both human and pet CBD products.