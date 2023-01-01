About this product
Warming Relief Salve - Full Spectrum
Say goodbye to pain and inflammation with Lumizen's Warming Relief Salve. Made with full-spectrum CBD and botanical and ayurvedic ingredients, our salve is designed to be faster-acting and better-absorbed than other CBD topical products. The powerful formula contains 2000mg of full-spectrum CBD, more than other topical CBD products, providing natural relief for your joints, muscles, and other sore areas. Our premium formula is safe and effective for daily use and made with non-GMO ingredients, making it a healthier alternative to traditional pain relievers. Experience the benefits of CBD and promote wellness with Lumizen's Warming Relief Salve.
Say goodbye to pain and inflammation with Lumizen's Warming Relief Salve. Made with full-spectrum CBD and botanical and ayurvedic ingredients, our salve is designed to be faster-acting and better-absorbed than other CBD topical products. The powerful formula contains 2000mg of full-spectrum CBD, more than other topical CBD products, providing natural relief for your joints, muscles, and other sore areas. Our premium formula is safe and effective for daily use and made with non-GMO ingredients, making it a healthier alternative to traditional pain relievers. Experience the benefits of CBD and promote wellness with Lumizen's Warming Relief Salve.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lumizen Wellness CBD
Lumizen Wellness CBD Naturals is a CBD brand for those focussed on personal health and wellness. Organic, third party tested, all natural CBD products. Make it A Better You, Today with Lumizen Wellness. It’s extremely important to note that LumiZen Wellness offers both broad and full spectrum CBD products. Broad spectrum CBD products do not contain any trace of THC. Full spectrum CBD products, on the other hand, include up to the legal limit (0.3%) of THC. THC has been deemed an important ingredient for those who want the maximum benefit of their CBD products. While more and more people are becoming aware of these benefits, there is also a growing niche of pet owners who are using CBD to help their furry friends with issues such as anxiety and chronic pain. Lumizen Wellness is focussed on CBD products for Health and Wellness in both human and pet CBD products.