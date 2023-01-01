About this product
Introducing our latest and most refreshing addition to the CBD tincture oil family - the Margarita flavored CBD tincture oil! Our Margarita tincture oil is a blend of premium quality, organically grown CBD and all-natural ingredients that are specifically chosen to give you a taste of summer parties. With every drop, you'll experience the zesty flavors of fresh lime and the subtle hint of tequila anejo flavoring, perfectly blended with the numerous benefits of CBD & CBG.
Our Margarita flavored CBD tincture oil is an excellent choice for those looking to incorporate CBD & CBG into their daily routine in a fun and delicious way. Each bottle contains a precisely measured dose of high-quality CBD & CBG, ensuring consistent and reliable results. Whether you're looking to reduce stress, manage pain, or improve your overall wellness, our Margarita flavored CBD * CBG tincture oil can help.
Discover a whole new world of wellness and taste. Cheers to good health and great taste!
About this brand
Lumizen Wellness CBD
Lumizen Wellness CBD Naturals is a CBD brand for those focussed on personal health and wellness. Organic, third party tested, all natural CBD products. Make it A Better You, Today with Lumizen Wellness. It’s extremely important to note that LumiZen Wellness offers both broad and full spectrum CBD products. Broad spectrum CBD products do not contain any trace of THC. Full spectrum CBD products, on the other hand, include up to the legal limit (0.3%) of THC. THC has been deemed an important ingredient for those who want the maximum benefit of their CBD products. While more and more people are becoming aware of these benefits, there is also a growing niche of pet owners who are using CBD to help their furry friends with issues such as anxiety and chronic pain. Lumizen Wellness is focussed on CBD products for Health and Wellness in both human and pet CBD products.