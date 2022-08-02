About this product
Organic Full Spectrum 1350mg Tincture.
It's like a beach vacation all wrapped into this tiny tincture bottle?
Lumizen's premium THC CBD tincture might be the next best thing. A blend of natural coconut and pineapple flavors with premium CBD oil will whisk your mind away from the stresses of the day. Take it with you everywhere you go and use as needed.
Zen out and relieve daily stress
Calm, rest, and solid nights sleep
Balance daily life
Overall Wellness
1350mg per bottle
45mg per serving
1fl oz/30ml bottle
Full Spectrum (less than 0.3% THC)