Lure Animations
3D Modeling, Animation And Effects For The Cannabis Industry
About Lure Animations
We’d love to collaborate with marketers, content producers, entertainment folk, or industry specialists who are inspired by the expanding research and application of medical cannabis! Here’s what we can offer: • Detailed and accurate 3D models of medical cannabis, fully ready for production • Models are ready to animate on several levels: from full plant views to zoomed-in view of micro hairs and trichomes, even molecular structures are available (not shown) • Fly-through animation, animated color changes, growth patterns, and more available • Models can be customized to fit your needs or branding vision • Mechanism of action (MOA) possibilities and assets available (i.e., ability to visualize chemical interactions with biological receptors) • Other 3D medical visualization assets available (including human assets, anatomical systems, cellular environments, medical devices and instrumentation, clinical environments, and more) • Script-writing and storyboarding services available supporting the collaboration of a 3D medical cannabis animation • Special effects capabilities and logo design, among other services