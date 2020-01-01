 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lure Animations

3D Modeling, Animation And Effects For The Cannabis Industry

3D Rendering Of A Cannabis Flower
S.E.M. Style 3D Rendering Of A Liver Cell
3D Rendering Of A Neuron And Recptor
About Lure Animations

We’d love to collaborate with marketers, content producers, entertainment folk, or industry specialists who are inspired by the expanding research and application of medical cannabis! Here’s what we can offer: • Detailed and accurate 3D models of medical cannabis, fully ready for production • Models are ready to animate on several levels: from full plant views to zoomed-in view of micro hairs and trichomes, even molecular structures are available (not shown) • Fly-through animation, animated color changes, growth patterns, and more available • Models can be customized to fit your needs or branding vision • Mechanism of action (MOA) possibilities and assets available (i.e., ability to visualize chemical interactions with biological receptors) • Other 3D medical visualization assets available (including human assets, anatomical systems, cellular environments, medical devices and instrumentation, clinical environments, and more) • Script-writing and storyboarding services available supporting the collaboration of a 3D medical cannabis animation • Special effects capabilities and logo design, among other services