2ml THC-O OG Kush Live Resin Vape pen
About this product
It all starts with our impressive THC-O live resin distillate sourced from premium hemp flowers. Then, we employ industry-leading extraction processes to arrive at a distillate so pure and balanced that third-party lab testers are routinely astonished.
Even the finest THC-O distillate will be hard to appreciate if the vape pen it’s paired with underperforms. That’s why the entire Luxe THC-O Vape Pen package spares no expense:
An auto-draw function easily detects when you’re ready to vape
The onboard rechargeable battery holds a long-lasting charge
Form and function converge in an easy to hold pen
About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush growing info
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
