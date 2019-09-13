Blue Dream Delta-8 Vape Cart | 1ml
About this product
Derived in small batches from organic hemp flower, our Live Resin Delta-8 THC preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of the plant. The high purity and refined quality of our delta-8 live resin offers a subtle cannabis flavor, along with all the benefits of CBD, and a bit milder buzz than THC.
Our extraction method is focused on full-spectrum, meaning you'll experience a bounty of delta-8 THC, CBD, and other minor cannabinoids. Furthermore, the terpene game is on point with each puff — so don't vape the whole cart in a single sesh!
To extract our live resin, we start with fresh-cut high CBD hemp flower. This ensures that all of the rich cannabinoids and terpenes present in the plant make it through to the live resin extract. We then slowly homogenize pure delta-8 distillate into the live resin to produce the purest delta-8 THC on the market.
At 95% delta-8 THC, strap in for an enjoyable experience that you won't soon forget.
Lastly, you won't need to worry about delta-9 THC when you choose Simply Crafted. Our Delta-8 Live Resin Vape Carts contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, making them suitable for a wide range of hemp enthusiasts.
No Chemicals or Additives
Third-Party Lab Tested
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Net Wt. 1ml
About this strain
Updated February 2022
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
About this brand
Luxe is a purveyor of the most refined hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoid products.
From Delta-8 THC vape cartridges to THC-O edibles and everything in between, you'll find everything you need on our online menu.
From lab-tested products to rigorous compliance, our clients enjoy reliable hemp-derived products that never miss the mark.
Regarding hemp-derived products, Luxe searched high and low to ensure a selection of items that are out of this world.
Delta-8 THC
Delta-9 THC
Delta-10 THC
HHC
THC-O
CBD
Each type of cannabinoid can be found in multiple products for your enjoyment, such as:
Vape Cartridges and Vape Pens
Edibles
Extracts
Flower
Whether you’re a vape enthusiast or extract connoisseur, Luxe provides a wide range of products at your fingertips.
You're in luck if you’ve been searching for affordable hemp-derived products such as D8 or D10 THC products.
At Luxe, it’s our business to ensure customers find prices they can afford. Hemp is an extraordinary plant; with this in mind, we’re passing ample savings on to our clients.
Hemp-Derived Products You Can Trust
We understand that not all hemp-derived products are created equal.
That's why we offer consistent lab reports for maximum transparency. By seeing what's inside our hemp-derived products, you can rest assured that you're receiving nothing but hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids.
When you see our brand’s name on the packaging of a D8 vape cartridge — you know exactly what you’re getting.
Legal and Potent Hemp-Derived THC Products
At Luxe, we aim to provide potent yet legal hemp-derived THC, such as Delta-8.
We test each product to ensure the THC limit never exceeds 0.3%. By remaining compliant, we can better serve our clients who shop online.
Each Hemp-derived product is filled with the cannabinoids that you seek. Whether it’s HHC or Delta-10 THC — you’ll experience a wide range of uplifting effects while leaving legal worries in the dust.
Ordering Made Simple
Ordering hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids have never been this easy.
You’ll find your package filled with hemp-derived products in no time, from nationwide shipping to ultra-fast delivery times. Whether you require discrete packaging or a one-click checkout process — Luxe has you covered.