Delta-10 Vape Cart | Granddaddy Purp
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
About this brand
At Luxe Delta-8, we start with top-shelf hemp CBD flower, and then use our proprietary extraction method that allows us to capture the rare cannabinoid delta-8 THC without damaging any of the terpenes and other cannabinoids in the process. This makes for a much better finished product, that has all the perks of CBD as well a bit of a buzz, but none of the unwanted after effects associated with delta-9 THC.
Our live resin delta-8 THC cartridges are made with a special blend of d8 distillate combined with delta-8 live resin for the ultimate experience. The live resin addition brings all the flavor and funk you'd expect from regular THC, while the pure delta-8 distillate brings increases the potency. Live Resin Delta-8 THC is a bit milder than the distillate.
Luxe Dealt-8 Gummies are all made with real fruit puree and lab-tested delta-8 THC, so they're safe, delicious, and you won't feel guilty or any come down after you eat them. We also have several different delta-8 tinctures and syrups available as well that you can buy.
Our Delta-8 flower is made with high CBD hemp flower, that's carefully infused with our delta-8 THC distillate. The effects are about one-third the average strength of regular cannabis. If you're looking for even more potent delta-8 THC products, we also have delta-8 moon rocks and caviar - asteroid cones available for sale too.
We ship all of our delta-8 THC products via USPS, unless requested otherwise. We use discreet packaging and fulfill our online orders within 24 hours, Mon- Sat.
Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.