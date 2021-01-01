Loading…
Luxe Delta-8

Delta-8 THC Caviar Cone | King Size | 1 Gram

About this product

Our Delta-8 THC Caviar cones are stuffed with over a gram of organic high CBD cannabis flower, then they're dipped in pure Delta-8 distillate, rolled in kief, heated, and then re-dipped and kiefed for an extremely potent yet smooth finish.

High CBD and Delta-8 THC
Pesticide and solvent free
100% free of fillers, shake, and trim
