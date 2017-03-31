Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Luxe Delta-8

Luxe Delta-8

Delta-8 THC Live Resin | Ancient Lime

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Our Delta-8 THC Live Resin is carefully made with highly refined terpenes that have been homogenized with the live resin for maximum flavor. This almost clear, pure Delta-8 THC has the consistency of sauce and is perfect for dab rigs and vape pens.

No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents

Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC

Net Wt. 1 Gram

Lime Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
13% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!