About this product
Our Delta-8 THC Live Resin is carefully made with highly refined terpenes that have been homogenized with the live resin for maximum flavor. This almost clear, pure Delta-8 THC has the consistency of sauce and is perfect for dab rigs and vape pens.
No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents
Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC
Net Wt. 1 Gram
Lime Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
13% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!