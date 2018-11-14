About this product
Our Delta-8 THC Live Resin is carefully made with highly refined terpenes that have been homogenized with the live resin for maximum flavor. This almost clear, pure Delta-8 THC has the consistency of sauce and is perfect for dab rigs and vape pens.
No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents
Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC
Net Wt. 1 Gram
No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents
Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC
Net Wt. 1 Gram
Blue Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!