About this product
Our Delta-8 THC Live Resin is carefully made with highly refined terpenes that have been homogenized with the live resin for maximum flavor. This almost clear, pure Delta-8 THC has the consistency of sauce and is perfect for dab rigs and vape pens.
No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents
Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC
Net Wt. 1 Gram
Blueberry Muffin effects
Reported by real people like you
206 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
