Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Luxe Delta-8

Luxe Delta-8

Delta-8 THC Live Resin | Critical Kush

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Our Delta-8 THC Live Resin is carefully made with highly refined terpenes that have been homogenized with the live resin for maximum flavor. This almost clear, pure Delta-8 THC has the consistency of sauce and is perfect for dab rigs and vape pens.

No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents

Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC

Net Wt. 1 Gram

Critical Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
474 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!