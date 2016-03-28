Loading…
Logo for the brand Luxe Delta-8

Luxe Delta-8

Delta-8 THC Live Resin | Pineapple Express

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

Our Delta-8 THC Live Resin is carefully made with highly refined terpenes that have been homogenized with the live resin for maximum flavor. This almost clear, pure Delta-8 THC has the consistency of sauce and is perfect for dab rigs and vape pens.

No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents

Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC

Net Wt. 1 Gram

Pineapple Express effects

Reported by real people like you
2,742 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
